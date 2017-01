As many as 12 companies have shown interest in running Shalimar Express including Daewoo, Al Baraka, Mazari Group and others.

Six other different private companies have submitted their tenders to operate Bolan Express and Khushhal Khan Express. The tenders will open on January 14. The decision to privatised trains has been taken after their deficit.

According to privatisation agreement, the Pakistan Railways will hold trains operational system while private sector will hold train management.