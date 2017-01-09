12 brands found to be selling adulterated milk

A report submitted to the Supreme Court Lahore Registry regarding the quality of packed milk revealed that almost all brands were involved in selling unhygienic milk.

The report stated that the adulterated milk was causing cancer and other diseases among citizens.

The report was prepared on the Supreme Court’s orders after a petition was filed by barrister Zafarullah Khan of the Watan Party, stating that citizens were consuming milk adulterated with toxic chemicals including detergents.

In September last year, the Supreme Court directed three institutions – the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, and the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) – to conduct an analysis of all brands of packed milk within a month, and appointed advocate Haider Rasool Mirza to coordinate the matter.

Following the court’s directions, Mirza submitted a report claiming that Al-Fazal Foods, Doce Foods and Gourmet Foods were selling unhygienic milk.

According to the PCSIR’s report, which tested Nurpur Milk, Anhaar Milk, Adams Milk, Nutrivo Milk (Cakes ‘n’ Bakes), Gourmet Milk, Achaa Milk, Al-Fajar Milk, and Prema Milk, none of the milk tested was fit for human consumption except Prema’s.

The UVAS report revealed that the adulteration of sugarcane was found in Haleeb Milk, Achaa Milk, Anhaar Milk, and Adams Milk.

The report also revealed heavy metal components in Good Milk, Haleeb Milk, Nurpur Milk, Nestle Milkpak, and Day Fresh.

The Supreme Court has ordered all of the named companies to respond to the reports.