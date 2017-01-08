Younis climbs to seventh spot in ICC Test ranking, Wahab enters top 20 bowlers list

Two Pakistani players have seen their rankings improve even though the team suffered another embarrassing whitewash Down Under.

Veteran middle-order batsman Younus Khan, who scored a stunning 175 not out in the first innings of the third Test in Sydney, climbed seven slots to reach seventh in the ICC Test rankings for batsman.

Pacer Wahab Riaz, who finished the series as Pakistan’s most successful bowler with 11 wickets, entered the top 20 bowlers list of the ICC Test rankings for the first time after claiming four wickets in the first innings of the last Test against Australia.

Meanwhile, Kangaroos’ pacer Josh Hazlewood moved up two slots to third place with match figures of seven for 94 in the Sydney Test, whereas Pakistan-born left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja has moved up two slots to 11th place in the rankings.

Young South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has gained nine slots to reach the eighth position after his player of the match performance of 10-92 in the second Test in Cape Town that helped hosts to a series clinching the win over Sri Lanka.

Earlier, opener Azhar Ali has moved up 10 places to a career-high sixth in the Test ranking after his marathon 205 in the Melbourne Test.