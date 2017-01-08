Will stage another sit-in if needed: Sh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday has said that they will stage a sit-in once again if necessary.

Talking to media persons at the airport, Sheikh Rasheed said that judiciary is like the Wall of China in front of corruption.

He pronounced that a grand alliance of opposition would have been formed if Zardari had not overpowered Bilawal.

The AML chief predicted that Panama case result will be declared in January.

Besides lambasting the government, Sheikh Rasheed also criticised Ayaz Sadiq and said that no assembly can run and work properly with a speaker like him.