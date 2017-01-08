White collar crimes

This is with reference to the new Presidential Ordinance revoking discretionary powers of NAB Chairman to give plea bargain pardon to criminals involved in robbing state of billions. In developed democracies where the state is required to cater for welfare of most deprived sections of society, invest in development of human resources etc, such financial crimes depriving national exchequer of billions are considered to more heinous crimes than murder. Those caught are given exemplary long imprisonment sentences in USA, Europe etc extending to 50 years with no parole, so that they serve as deterrence for other powerful and influential crooks. These white collar criminals with their billions hire best lawyers, chartered accountants, tax advisors etc and also bribe corrupt bureaucracy and politicians to evade prosecution. Financial crimes if not curtailed and eliminated through severe punishment would lead to self destruction of this country.

Robbing the state disables it to provide basic health facilities, education, clean drinking water, effective law enforcement and equitable justice for masses. This disability of state because of lack of financial funds leads to thousands of deaths, starvation and an environment where crime flourishes and lives of citizens are endangered. Those involved in white collar financial crimes are biggest threat to national security, exposing vulnerable poor to exploitation and recruitment by extremists.

The biggest challenge to national security is the difficulty faced by few honest law enforcement agencies to detect this crime and file charges. In the rare circumstances when such master crooks, who have become multi billionaires are caught, if laws are enacted to impose mild fines and let them off by surrendering just the loot plundered in the heist that was detected, it amounts to make a mockery of justice. Without imposing long imprisonment sentences and confiscating all their moveable and immoveable assets, held by them or their family members, which cannot be justified by their tax returns, these crimes will continue to occur. Such punishments like Plea Bargain scheme or that imposed by this Presidential Ordinance will only promote these criminals to continue robbing state and causing untold hardships for millions who could have benefitted, had the national exchequer got sufficient funds.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore