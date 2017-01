Two “dangerous terrorists” were killed in a Saudi security operation in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported, citing an Interior Ministry spokesman.

The agency said a security officer was also wounded in the operation in the al Yasmin neighbourhood in northern Riyadh.

Saudi media identified one of the two militants as Taye’ al Say’ari and said he was being sought as an expert in making explosive belts used by militants in suicide attacks.