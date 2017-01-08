Traffic wardens to get service structure soon: DIG

City Traffic Police (CTP) DIG Ahmad Mobeen on Sunday said that the service & promotion structure for the traffic wardens would be implemented very soon as its rules and regulations have already been approved.

The CTP has put in placed effective measures to equip wardens with modern training and facilities so that they could perform their duties more efficiently, he added.

The DIG said that the CTP faced shortage of traffic wardens due to deployment of force at Lahore Ring Road. The shortage would be met soon as some wardens would complete their departmental training course, he said and added that the traffic wardens managed the traffic flow by manually operating traffic signals during peak hours as this was the only way to cope with traffic situation.

The DIG said that the CTP had launched a crackdown on encroachments, illegal parking stands, fake number-plates, illegal use of green number-plates, wheelie and other violations of the traffic rules.

The DIG said that the CTP had launched awareness campaigns including lectures, seminars, walks, etc., to create awareness among masses about traffic rules and laws. He said that the driving in wrong lane, not using indicators for changing lane, traffic signal violations, not using helmets etc. were major causes of accidents.

Mobeen said that the traffic officials have been directed to conduct patrolling on roads to monitor traffic situation and sector in-charges to guide public regarding traffic rules through public address system.