The poor roads of DHA

Some roads of DHA Lahore Cantt. need urgent repairs as these are in a deplorable state. The main road passing before Pat Puri store is in a bad state giving jolts to car riders. DHA does not have lack of money but still the road condition need to be improved. Walton Cantt. roads are in a much better condition being repaired in time. What is the DHA Lahore Cantt. waiting for to ease the traffic on its roads? The administrator of DHA should travel on the above quoted road to see for himself the plight of road. In addition there are no traffic police controlling the traffic on DHA roads with youngsters driving like hell at night without any restraint which needs to be controlled in time.

Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Bhatti

Lahore