SRK, Mahira’s Zaalima breaks records with over 20 million views

After the trailer of the much-anticipated Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan starrer Raees broke all records, a song from the movie has also garnered millions of views in just a few hours.

The king of Bollywood and our very own Mahira shared a song from the movie, Zaalima, on January 5 and it has been winning hearts the world over since then. The song has been viewed over 20 million times in just three days.

Zaalima is sure to leave you spellbound as it captures Mahira and SRK’s cracking chemistry beautifully. Sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, the song presents King Khan in his usual romantic avatar and Mahira looking like a million bucks.

Earlier, the trailer of the Rahul Dholakia directorial became the first-ever teaser of a Bollywood film to reach 21 million views within 24 hours. The film’s trailer has set a new benchmark with the maximum number of digital views for any Bollywood film, beating the trailer for Aamir Khan’s Dangal which had nine million views in 24 hours.

Mahira is playing the role of SRK’s love interest in the film which marks her Bollywood debut while King Khan is playing the role of Gujarati bootlegger Raees Alam.

Raees, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set to hit cinemas on January 25.

Watch the music video here: