Quershi should avoid bids to influence courts: Kirmani

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi should avoid bids to influence the superior judiciary.

Dr Kirmani issued a statement that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Imran Khan considered it justice when a court verdict was in their favour while the courts always decided cases on the basis of facts and evidence. Imran, he said, had no evidence to prove his allegations which he was hurling without any base.

Asif Kirmani said Shah Mehmood Qureshi did not remember Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at the time of joining latter’s party and then when he quit that party to join the PTI.