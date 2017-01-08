PU ASA expresses concern over VC’s statement

The Punjab University Academic Staff Association has expressed serious concerns over the statement of acting Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar in which the VC had undermined the ranking of the university and declared PU a lower level university even in Lahore.

In a press statement on Sunday, the ASA executive council said that the VC’s remarks about university ranking had caused anger among faculty members because PU teachers had worked day and night to improve university ranking.

It said that in the latest ranking released by the HEC, Punjab University was ranked at 2nd spot in the country while Dr Zafar Moeen’s favourite university Lahore University of Management Sciences was far below the list.

The ASA executive council said that PU teachers were being insulted by the VC’s continuous remarks about LUMS and PU.

It said that Dr Zafar Mueen was not aware of the ground realities of public sector universities and thus damaging the prestige of the greatest alma matter of hundreds of thousands of PU graduates.

It said that the LUMS is consisting of few institutions charging the highest fee while PU contains more than 83 academic institutions which had major contributions in the national life.