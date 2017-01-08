Who is paying for the lawyers?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought certified information pertaining to the misuse of public offices in Panama Leaks case and demanded of the Supreme Court to take notice of the misuse of public offices for personal use.

In a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, senior PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas has said that the Panama Leaks case is blatantly being fought at the expense of taxpayers’ time, money and resources; hence, a documentary evidence of the payment should be provided to clarify the source of payment to the legal counsels of PM and his family.

PTI leader said that being the citizens of Pakistan and a taxpayer, under Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan and Right to Information Act 2013, Federal Government, she should be provided certified information pertaining to the misuse of public office and funds for Nawaz Sharif’s Panama Leaks case in Supreme Court.

In the letter, available with Pakistan Today, she raises serious questions as to why federal ministers and MNAs who are paid through public money are defending Sharif family.

She questioned as to why the platform of Press Information Department (PID), which is the principal department of Ministry of Information, is being used by PML-N MNAs to defend Sharif family.

Andaleeb Abbas further questioned as to why airtime on PTV was being misused to explain Sharif family’s point of view as a national address.

Keeping in view the history of misusing public offices and resources for personal use, she said that taxpayers want to know as to how the legal counsels of PM Nawaz Sharif and his family are being paid.

She said that the apex court should take notice of the misuse of public offices for personal use.

Andaleeb Abbas requested that she should be provided with certified information and responded to with these questions within 14 days as specified in the Right to Information Act 2013, Federal Government.