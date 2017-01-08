PTI holds ‘anti-corruption’ rally in Bahawalpur

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday organised a public meeting in Bahawalpur against corruption in the country.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and shah Memhood Qureshi addressed the rally.

On January 3, the PTI chief said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz is the beneficiary of luxury flats in a posh London neighbourhood.

Imran submitted fresh documentary evidence in the Supreme Court (SC) against the premier’s family over its alleged involvement in the Panamagate scandal.

On Friday, the top court said the onus of proof of the money trail of London flats lies on the shoulders of the Sharif family. During the hearing, the top court remarked that it would do everything possible to get to the truth.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court had hinted that members of Sharif family can be summoned if they contradict their stance regarding London flats. Justice Khosa is heading a five-judge bench of the apex court hearing afresh a slew of petitions seeking Premier Sharif’s disqualification in the backdrop of the Panama Papers revelations.

In November last year, the premier denied holding offshore companies in a written response to the Supreme Court on Panamagate petitions. In his reply, the PM said he had declared all his assets in 2013, hence was not liable for disqualification under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.