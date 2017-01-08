PPP-Parliamentarians dissolved, Bilawal to head PPP

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to restructure its organisational construct, according to media reports on Sunday.

Under the new structure, PPP-Parliamentarians has been dissolved. PPP will stay as the only functional party.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will head the party while former Chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari will be the Secretary General, according to reports.

The PPP-Parliamentarians was a party created by Ameen Faheem during Pervez Musharraf’s presidency. The party was an electoral extension of the PPP.