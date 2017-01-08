PM reaches Murree as snow fall draws tourists from everywhere

The snow falling has spellbound everyone. The beauty of the ‘Queen of Mountains’ has drawn people from all parts of the country, and from abroad, to enjoy the snowfall. Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has also arrived at the ‘colonial summer capital’.

The cotton-like fluffy snow falling from the clouds has mesmerised the tourists as thousands flocked to the Mall Road of Murree to enjoy the weather and some shopping. People could be seen taking selfies to make their trips memorable.

These scenes are for everyone, old and young. Even the trees turned white in the snowy mountains of Murree.