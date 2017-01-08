Parliamentary body to revisit NAB ordinance tomorrow

The Parliamentary Committee constituted to revisit the NAB ordinance 1999 will hold its first meeting tomorrow.

The main task of the twenty-member committee is to recommend necessary amendments in the Ordinance.

The committee consisting of thirteen MNAs and seven senators will elect its chairman in the first meeting to be held tomorrow.

President Mamnoon Hussain has already promulgated an ordinance amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws related to voluntary return and plea bargain.

The ordinance will disqualify for life the public office holders as well as government servants who benefit from the NAB laws of voluntary return and plea bargain.

The NAB Amendment Ordinance 2017 has come into force today.