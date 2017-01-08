Pakistan squad arrives in Brisbane for ODI series against Australia

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Brisbane on Sunday (Today) ahead of the five-match ODI series against Australia starting from January 13 (Friday).

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez received a late call-up to Pakistan’s ODI squad on Saturday, only hours after the tourists were whitewashed 3-0 by Australia. Hafeez will join the squad as the 16th member on the request of the team’s management comprising coach Mickey Arthur and captain Azhar Ali.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has returned to the squad while Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah have been dropped.

ODI series schedule:

Jan 13, Fri Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, The Gabba, Brisbane

Jan 15, Sun Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 19, Thu Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Jan 22, Sun Australia vs Pakistan, 4th ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 26, Thu Australia vs Pakistan, 5th ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide