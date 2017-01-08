Pakistan include Hafeez in ODI squad against Australia

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been included in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming five-match series against Australia.

The news came after the visitors faced fourth consecutive whitewash in Down Under as they lost the third and final Test by 220 runs at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

The 36-year-old, who recently received clearance on his bowling action by the International Cricket Council (ICC), has last represented the Men in Green in 50-over format back in August in the match against England.

The Sargodha-born top-order batsman will join the squad as the 16thplayer for the series which will begin from January 13 in Brisbane.