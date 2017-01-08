MWM concerned over Gen Raheel’s appointment as head of Arab alliance army

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbass has expressed grave concern on Gen (retd) Raheel Shareef’s appointment as the head of the army of 39 Arab countries alliance adding that objectives and purpose of the formation of this alliance were still unclear.

The MWM central leader, in a statement issued on Saturday, stated that international observers and world media was viewing the said Alliance would push the Islamic world in sectarian and linguistic war and divide them into combatant groups against each other.

Allama Nasir said if the idea behind setting up of 39 Arab States Alliance was the security and safety of the Islamic world then it should first raise voice against incessant killings of the innocent people of Palestine and Held Kashmir and support them for resolution of these lingering problems.

Raja Nasir said that Pakistan in accordance with its foreign policy should play a mediatory role in the resolution of any dispute between two Islamic countries.