‘Mujahid Squad took action against 440 bikes’

The Mujahid Squad has taken action against 440 motorcycles and 17 vehicles in the provincial capital during crackdown on one-wheeling, unauthorised number-plates and suspected motorcycles and vehicles.

The force had launched the campaign on the directions of DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf. SP Mujahid Karar Hussain directed the supervisory officers of Dolphin Squad to take action against the youngsters involved in one-wheeling and teasing, suspected motorcycles and vehicles. SP Mujahid appealed to citizens to keep their documents during journey.