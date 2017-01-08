Missing Salman Haider needs allergy medication to stay alive: brother

Poet, human rights activist and Fatima Jinnah University professor Salman Haider who has been missing since early Friday night, has still made no contact, his family said on Sunday.

His brother Zeeshan Haider told a private TV channel that the family is in contact with the police officials, who have said a joint investigation is underway with the main goal to retrieve Salman Haider unharmed as soon as possible.

On Friday, Salman Haider was reported missing from Bani Gala after he failed to turn up at his home by 10 PM, despite having called his wife telling her he would be back by 8 PM.

While the activist’s phone was turned off after the call to his wife, a text message was sent from it later, notifying that his car could be recovered from Koral Chowk. Security authorities promptly found and got hold of the vehicle.

An FIR has been registered and a request for accessing Salman Haider’s phone data has been filed. Meanwhile Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has directed police to accelerate the investigation process by making use of CCTV footage.