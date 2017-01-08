Minor maid torture case: Alleged grandmother claims Islamabad’s local administration kidnapped girl

Tayyaba torture case took a new turn on Sunday when the girl’s alleged grandmother submitted a plea in Margala police station over her granddaughter’s kidnapping.

The woman Rani Bibi has claimed that Islamabad’s local administration has kidnapped Tayyaba.

She has said in her plea that additional deputy commissioner, Superintendant Police and assistant commissioner including others are involved in the kidnapping.

After the Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the case, the police are conducting raids for the search of Tayyaba’s parents, however; no success has been gained till now.

The minor girl worked as a maid in the house of a session court judge and was subject to brutal torture.