Interior Minister Ch Nisar orders police to recover Salman Haider

Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has directed the Islamabad Police to speed up its efforts and utilise all resources for the recovery of human rights activist Salman Haider.

According to a press release issued by the interior ministry, the minister asked the police authorities to trace Salman Haider by utilising the network of Safe City project.

“Salman Haider should be recovered as soon as possible with the help of all institutions concerned,”Chaudhry Nisar added.