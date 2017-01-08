Imran, Sheikh Rasheed can only issue statements: Amir Muqam

Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s Political Advisor Amir Muqam has said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed are good for nothing other than issuing statements, reported a private TV channel.

Addressing a ceremony and talking to the media, Muqam said that Panama Leaks case was still in the court and the decision would be accepted no matter what it turned out to be. He said that the case was in the court and it was the Supreme Court’s prerogative to decide who brought how many proofs.

He said that issuing verdicts before court’s decision was an injustice.

Amir Muqam advised Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed to wait for court’s decision instead of being the judge and lawyers by themselves. He also announced on the occasion that Lowari Tunnel would be operational by June this year.