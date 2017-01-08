ICC Test Rankings: Wahab breaks into top 20, Younis into top 10

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz climbed into the top 20 for the first time in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers, up five slots from 25th position, according to the latest Test player rankings released by the ICC on Sunday.

Veteran batsman Younis Khan gained seven slots to reach number 9 in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen, after scores of 175 not out and 13 in the Sydney Test which Australia won by 220 runs.

Pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood of Australia and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa attained career-best rankings by climbing to third and eighth place , respectively.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock moved to a career-best eighth position after scoring 101 and 29 in Cape Town, ahead of AB de Villiers (ninth rank) and Hashim Amla (10th rank).

Australia captain Steve Smith remains the top-ranked batsman, followed by India’s Virat Kohli and England’s Joe Root.