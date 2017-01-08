Emir of Qatar to arrive on two-day visit to Pakistan on Jan 13th

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani is expected to arrive on January 13th for a two-day in Pakistan.

The visit is taking place on the invitation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who will receive the distinguished guest upon arrival.

According to media reports, the Emir of Qatar will be received with the royal protocol as he will be staying in Pakistan as the honoured guest of the prime minister. It would be the third visit of the emir in six years to Pakistan and second as the ruler of Qatar.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close ties in all spheres of life since Qatar is cooperating with Pakistan generously in the economic field. Highly-placed sources said Qatar is interested in enhancing its defence procurements from Pakistan while it has provided Pakistan natural gas in different form at comparatively much cheaper tariff.