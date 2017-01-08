Edhi Foundation treats 110,946 patients for free in 2016 

Lahore Edhi Foundation provided free treatment facilities and medicines to 110,946 patients at its dispensary situated in Allama Iqbal Town in 2016.

According to a spokesman, the foundation admitted 6,494 persons, including women and children, to Edhi Home Gulberg and Bilquees Edhi Home Township; out of them, 1,753 were sent to their homes after finding out their home addresses.

The foundation shifted 994 deceased and 2527 injured persons to their homes from hospitals during different accidents in the metropolis. The foundation shifted 67,785 patients and 18,650 bodies to hospitals from houses to hospitals and vice versa, during the same period.

The foundation provided free meals to 131,118 persons from Edhi free langar.

The foundation also buried 296 unclaimed bodies in 2016.