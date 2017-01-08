Despite massive traffic jams, tourists continue enjoying snowfall in Murree

A large number of tourists and local residents of Murree were enjoying the ongoing snowfall in Murree for the last four days, however, the massive traffic jam was also witnessed on the roads leading to the area.

Thousands of local and international tourists visited Murree area to witness ongoing snowfall and get amused from the chilly weather after a two-month long spell of dry winter witnessed in major cities of Pakistan. With a large crowd of people approaching Murree, the severe traffic jam was also witnessed after more vehicles arrived in the area as estimated.

According to reports, many heavy vehicles have stuck in snow resulting in traffic jams on Murree-Rawalpindi main road for many hours. Though snow had revealed the real beauty of ‘Queen of Mountains’, the massive traffic woes caused hundreds of cars to get stuck in Murree, Nathia Gali, Ayyubia, and other famous streets of the city.

A great crowd was observed at hotels and place for eatables, where people were enjoying hot food and hot drinks to keep themselves warm. The restaurants and hotel owners also benefitted from a large number of crowd and increased their rates for rooms and food.