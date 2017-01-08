Decision on Panama Papers case to change Pakistan’s future: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had purchased Mayfair flats in Maryam Nawaz’s name using funds that were pocketed through corruption.

Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur, Imran said the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Leaks case would change future of Pakistan. “If we get justice in the Panama case against Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan will be a changed country,” he said. The PTI chairman said Nawaz has become an expert in corruption in the past 30 years.

He said that the PTI sit-ins had spread awareness among the masses about the corruption of their rulers. Nawaz stole money and took it out of country. He said the storm was in the making which would not leave the prime minister and his accomplice JUI Chief Fazlur Rehman, who Imran said, was playing a role of the PM’s agent.

“Every Pakistani is under debt of Rs 0.12 million, who once used to be under debt of Rs 35000,” he said adding, “What will be spent on education when treasury has run out of money?”

Speaking on the occasion, Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed said that there would be another sit-in against ‘corrupt’ government under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and asserted that a political showdown would happen in Supreme Court (SC) over Panama Leaks.

The AML chief addressed a rally of PTI in Bahawalpur besides Secretary General of PTI, Jahangir Tareen, Vice-Chairman of PTI, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan.

Rasheed said that Panama Leaks case would lead leaders of the country to their ‘end’. He branded himself as a ‘suicide politician’ claiming that he took issues concerning the nation seriously and would go to any length to secure its interest. Rasheed alleged the leaders belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were destroying bureaucracy.