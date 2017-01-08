Courts don’t work on whims, Marriyum tells IK

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had no evidence to prove his allegations while courts always decide cases on the basis of evidence.

The minister, in a statement, said the PTI chief, though, had life-long expertise in telling lies and levelling allegations, but he was now afraid of Maryam Nawaz.

Imran, she said, was in the habit of holding court in public rallies and on containers. He has totally failed in proving his allegations and lies, finding himself in an embarrassing situation.

Imran has no way out as the courts wanted solid evidence which the PTI chief lacks, she added.

Marriyum asked Imran Khan to give respect to women, particularly keeping in view his age.