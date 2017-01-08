BISP committed to empowering its beneficiaries: Marvi

Minister of State and BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon has said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is committed to bringing dignity, empowerment and meaning to the life of its beneficiaries.

‘Adoption of the best international practices, technologically innovative solutions and zero tolerance for corruption make it a model social safety net’, she said during her visit to various payment points and beneficiary households at Bhakkar, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh. The purpose of her visit was to inspect the timely release of full payments to the beneficiaries by the banks and interaction with the beneficiaries to gain first-hand knowledge about their satisfaction level with the service delivery and customer care of BISP.

The BISP has recently released its quarterly payments report worth Rs 25 billion in the last week of December, said a press release. Since the payments in Bhakkar, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh are made through debit cards, so the chairperson visited different ATMs and point of sale (POS).

She inspected the disbursement of the stipend and interacted with beneficiaries for their feedback. She told them to contact BISP Hotline 080026477 in case of any difficulty.

While speaking to media, Marvi Memon said that the elections would be held in 2018 as mid-term polls were out of question. The government, she said, was working with dedication under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after repeated failures was using the Panama case as their last resort to disturb the current wave of development in the country, she added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), however, would emerge victorious as the courts decided the cases on evidence not mere allegations. She suggested the PTI to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as elections were contested on the basis of performance and not on hollow claims.

The BISP chairperson reiterated that the programme was shifting its payment mechanism to Biometric Verification System (BVS), which would further ease it, besides eliminating the middleman culture.

She said at present, 83.9pc of beneficiaries were drawing their stipends through debit cards, 13pc through biometric mechanism and 3pc through Pakistan Post.

During her visits to beneficiary households in Basti Doree Wali of Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh, the minister stated that she was representing the federal government, which was committed to the welfare of the poor.

In Kot Addu, the BISP chairperson also visited the house of member of the National Assembly Malik Sultan Hanjra and Minister for Jails Punjab Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra. She condoled the death of Malik Ajmal Yar Hanjra, brother of Malik Sultan Hanjra and father of Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra.