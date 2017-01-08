All provinces to get equal benefits from CPEC: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a national project and all the provinces would be benefitted from it.

Talking in a PTV programme, he said the CPEC was beneficial not only for rural areas but urban areas also. The Lahore Orange Line Train project, he said, was also a part of the corridor.

The minister said the all the chief ministers were on board and they had a consensus that the CPEC was a mega project which would benefit coming generations.

He urged the prime minister to again call an all parties conference (APC) to remove reservations of all the political parties on the CPEC.

He said the western route of CPEC had become be operational from November 2016.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan and China were enjoying good and cordial relations. China was investing a huge amount of money in Pakistan in the shape of CPEC which was commendable, he added.

Chinese investors had got an attractive economy and their investment would help meet the energy shortage.

Electricity was like oxygen for economic growth and the government was trying to provide cheap energy to the consumers through CPEC, he added.

He said Thar coal, Gwadar and two projects in Gilgit Baltistan had been launched in the country.

The construction work on Sukkur-Multan motorway was underway while one international university would be established in the FATA to provide quality education to the students, he added.

He said industrial zones would be constructed in every province.