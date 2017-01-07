Younus Khan falls short of 10,000 Test runs

Pakistan batsman Younus Khan fell short of 10,000 Test runs with his dismissal in the final Sydney Test against Australia on Saturday.

The 39-year-old batting great was caught in the deep off spinner Nathan Lyon for 13 to be 23 runs short of becoming the first Pakistan batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs. He has 9,977 runs in 115 Test matches.

On Thursday, Younus became the first cricketer to score a century in all 11 countries after his tonne in the first innings of the match. Indian batsman Rahul Dravid also scored centuries in all countries apart from the United Arab Emirates.

The veteran batsman also climbed to the sixth spot in the list of most 100s in Test cricket, equaling the records of Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene with his 34 tonne.