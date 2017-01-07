Year 2017 declared as Zarb-e-Qalm to promote soft image of country: Irfan Siddiqui

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui Saturday said 2017 has been declared as Zarb-e-Qalm to highlight soft image of the country.

Addressing the third day of 4th International Literary Conference entitled ‘Language, Literature and Society’, he said the objective of this conference is to promote tolerance, counter extremism, and give a chance to literary people of different countries to sit together.

He informed that on the directives of the prime minister, a number of steps have been taken to nurture literary culture and norms in the country. While adding to his request, the PM has increased endowment fund for the welfare of literary people from Rs 300 million to Rs 500 million.

More than 1,000 literary figures, scholars, university faculty members, students and people from different walks of life are attending the fourth international conference, which is being organised by Pakistan Academy of Letters from January 5 to January 8.

Intellectuals from Afghanistan, Iran, Singapore, Maldives, Finland, Azerbaijan, China, Oman, Nepal, Lebanon, Uzbekistan and various other countries, besides representatives from all provinces and regions of the country are attending the conference.

Siddiqui said they have increased the accidental death grant for literary figures from Rs 2,00,000 to one million, while the health cover has been increased from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 2,00,000.

The advisor to PM informed that they have also increased the number of scholarships for literary people from 500 to 1,000, while the monthly stipend is increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000.

He stated that a television programme has also been launched to give a voice to literary issues.

Siddiqui also stated that the government has planned to support writers that are unable to publish their literary writing for financial reasons.

For the purpose, he added, a committee would be formed which would analyse the transcript and take a decision to publish it on government funding.

He said it is time to focus on nurturing the intellectual health of younger generation through producing quality literature and appraising them with the achievements of national heroes in various walks of life.

The concluding session of the conference would be held on Sunday, followed by a ‘Sufi Night’ organised at National Library to entertain honourable guests with music.