US dropped 26000 bombs this year

This year the United States dropped over 26000 bombs in seven countries of the world.

Most (24,287) were dropped in Iraq and Syria, according to a blog post which appeared in the Council on Foreign Relations website.

The figure is based on the percentage of total coalition airstrikes carried out in 2016 by the United States in Operation Inherent Resolve, the counter-Daesh campaign.

The United States conducted about 79 percent strikes in Iraq and Syria, the blog post states.

The US also dropped bombs in Afghanistan (1337), Libya (496), Yemen (34), Somalia (14), and Pakistan (3).

In the year 2015, the US dropped over 23,000 bombs, mostly in Syria and Iraq.