Salman Haider, a professor at the Fatima Jinnah University and human rights activist was reported missing from the federal capital.

Salman Haider went missing from Bani Gala on Friday night and his car was recovered by the police from Koral Chowk.

A text message sent from Salman Haider’s phone to his wife said the car should be taken from Koral Chowk.

An FIR of the incident has been lodged at Loi Bhair police station.