Target Killing: one killed in Karachi

A man named Syed Zulfiqar Hussain was injured by the alleged incident of target killing on Saturday, reported a private TV channel.

The incident occurred within the territory of Rizvia police station, in the area of Nazimabad number 1.

According to the police, Zulfiqar had been injured in firing by unidentified persons. Instantly, he was taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid. He could not make it and died in the hospital due to severe injuries.

Police has initially told that the death appears to be a case of target killing and further investigation is being conducted.