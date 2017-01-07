SHC to hear Ayyan Ali’s plea on January 9

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday decided January 9 as the date for hearing the plea seeking immediate withdrawal of model Ayyan Ali’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A plea has been filed in the high court stating that Ayyan Ali’s name from the Exit Control List should be removed and the petition should be heard as soon as possible.

Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others have been nominated in the case.

The court accepted the petition and fixed January 9 as the date for hearing the plea seeking immediate withdrawal of model’s name from the list. Referee Judge Naimatullah Phulpoto will hear the case.