SHC stays Hyderabad SHCBA elections

The elections of Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad which were scheduled for January 14 have been stayed after some lawyers filed a petition against the polling date in Sindh High Court.

According to details, SHCBA Hyderabad President advocate Ayaz Tunio and General Secretary advocate Hameedullah Dahiri challenged the Sindh Bar Council’s directive of holding the election on January 14 in SHC Karachi. The SHC while admitting the petition put the respondents including Sindh Bar Council and its concerned representatives on notice to submit reply on January 12. In their petition Tunio and Dahiri offered to hold the elections on February 11.

Earlier, through a letter dated December 31, 2016, the Sindh Bar Council directed its 4 senior members to take charge of SHCBA Hyderabad because it failed to conduct the bar’s annual elections. According to the letter issued by the SBC’s Secretary advocate Zain-ul-Abidin, the council’s executive committee was directed to take that step after SBC took notice of the delay in conducting the fresh polls.

The secretary had further directed the members to verify the list of memberships within 7 days and to submit the same to the council for preparation of the final voters’ list.

The polling to elect the new body was scheduled for January 14. The members who had been given the task included advocates Ahmed Nawaz Khan Pechuho, Arbab Ali Chandio, Sain Bux Nizamani and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui.