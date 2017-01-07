SCCI demands shifting of all filling stations from Sialkot’s residential areas

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta said that the filling stations located in the residential areas of Sialkot have been posing serious life threats to the local residents.

In a statement issued here, the SCCI president expressed grave concern over this nasty situation. He said that the establishment of petrol pumps and other filling stations was an illegal and open violation of laws of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) as well.

He said that the Sialkot business community and local people have repeatedly brought this dangerous situation to the district administration of Sialkot, urging the early shifting of all the filling stations from Sialkot city’s residential areas to the outskirts of Sialkot city. But, he said, “It all remained in vain.”

Bhutta urged the Ogra high officials and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail to take effective steps to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of the people, saying that several major incidents of inferno have already occurred at the filling stations located in residential areas of Sialkot during the last few years.