Saeed Ghani shows dismay over govt’s inaction against Nisar

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Saeed Ghani expressed dismay over federal government’s failure to take action over findings of the Quetta commission report.

“No action has been initiated against anyone on Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s report despite passing of three weeks,” he said in a press statement,

Senator Ghani said that it appears as if the federal government has put the report in cold storage.

“Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is still occupying Interior Ministry. How will this government implement the National Action Plan if it cannot take action against Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar,” Senator Ghani asked.

The PPP leader said that innocent people are the target of this government as former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain is languishing in jail without any reason but perpetrators of Quetta carnage are roaming free.

He asked that does Nawaz government want to use these extremists in the next elections.

He called for immediate removal of Chaudhry Nisar and implementation of NAP all over the country, especially in Punjab.