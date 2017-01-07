renowned-lawyer-abdul-hafeez-lakho-passes-away

Abdul Hafeez Lakho, a veteran lawyer and also a counsel for former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a landmark case passed away on Saturday. His funeral prayer will be offered at Karachi’s Masjid Sultan after Zuhr prayer today.

All judicial affairs have been put on hold in Karachi’s City Court today at the request of the Karachi Bar Association.Meanwhile, all the judicial affairs of the Sindh High Court have also been postponed owing to his death.

Abdul Hafeez Lakho was the counsel for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a murder case of former Advocate General Sindh Nawab Muhammed Khan.