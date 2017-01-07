Rain, snowfall cover parts of country

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan divisions and Kashmir in the last twelve hours.

Rawalpindi received 26 millimetre rain, Kotli 16mm, Muzaffarabad 15mm, Islamabad 11mm, Lower Dir 10mm, Murree 9mm, and Saidu Sharif 8 millimetre.

In the next twelve hours, more intermittent rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad 8°C, Lahore 11°C, Karachi 17°C, Peshawar 7°C, Quetta -2°C, Gilgit 2°C, Murree 0°C, and Muzaffarabad 6°C.