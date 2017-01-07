Punjab Sports Academy to be set up: CM Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif presided over the first meeting of the general body of the Punjab Sports Board here on Saturday, which took important decisions and accorded approval to steps regarding the promotion of sports activities in the province.

The chief minister announced an increase of one billion rupees of the sports endowment fund. He also accorded approval for the development of playgrounds throughout the province.

The meeting also approved holding Khadim-e-Punjab sports competitions and launching the Khadim-e-Punjab Sports Talent Hunt Programme. Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that increase in the sports endowment fund will help promote sports. He added that monthly stipends will be given from this fund to players winning laurels for Pakistan in different sports.

The CM said that a comprehensive policy will have to be evolved and implemented for the promotion of sports activities.

Shehbaz Sharif said that 66 playgrounds will be developed during the current year, out of which 42 grounds will be reserved for cricket. He said that big playgrounds present in educational institutions will also be developed and floodlights will be installed in these playgrounds for holding sports competitions at night.

He also said that a sports academy would be established in the province. Issuing directions for the setting up of a sports academy, the chief minister said that services of professional coaches should be acquired for promoting different sports and imparting training to girls and boys.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the constitution of subcommittees for forwarding sports programmes and said that players of the respective sports should be included in these committees. These committees will suggest short, medium and long-term steps, he added. He said that the committees should start their work today in order to take decisions without any delay for empowering the youth.

Sports secretary and Punjab Sports Board director general gave briefings regarding steps being taken in connection with the promotion of sports activities. MNA Fatima Khawaja, provincial ministers Jahangir Khanzada, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, MPA Mian Muhammad Munir, Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Shiza, Punjab Police Inspector General, Punjab Sports Board Vice Chairman Hanif Abbasi, prominent players Intikhab Alam, Kh Junaid Aslam, Awais Akbar, and department secretaries and senior officers were also present on the occasion.