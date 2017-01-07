PTI senior leader joins PPP

A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi announced his decision to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Media Cell here, PTI leader Zubair Khan and other office-bearers of the party joined the Sindh ruling party, expressing confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “We welcome Zubair Khan and his supporters in our party,” Senator Saeed Ghani said. “Many more are joining the PPP. This process will continue,” he said.

Reacting to the development, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that his party had an important role in Sindh politics. “There is need to bring the politics of Karachi and Sindh into national mainstream,” he said. He said that the PPP had become a regional party due to its poor governance.

In September last year, the lone member of the National Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Sindh, Hakeem Baloch, resigned from his seat and joined the PPP.

Baloch rejoined the PPP for a third time during his three-decades-long political career. In 1988, he had contested and won a Sindh Assembly seat from the rural fringes of Karachi on PPP ticket.

Later, he contested the by-election and won his vacated seat with a big leader as both MQM and PTI withdrew from the race.