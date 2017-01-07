Police arrest Tayyaba’s parental aunt for interrogation

The police have been on a high alert to find the missing minor maid, Tayyaba.

She was subjected to torture at an additional session judge’s house. According to details, Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained victim’s aunt Pathani Bibi for further interrogation.

The case is getting more complicated day by day since four parties have surfaced claiming to be Tayyaba’s family after which two of them have given their blood samples at PIMS Hospital for DNA test.

The child was reportedly employed by an additional sessions judge in Islamabad and initially told police she’d fallen down the stairs and burnt her hands by accident.

However, after investigation the police reported in she was beaten and that her hands were burned on the stove by the judge’s wife.

Even the authorities placed the girl into a woman shelter the father came back saying that he forgave the judge’s wife since his daughter’s story was untrue

Even the authorities placed the girl into a woman shelter the father came back saying that he forgave the judge’s wife since his daughter’s story was untrue so no charges were brought.

The girl’s parents were then reported to have taken her from the women’s shelter and disappeared with her.

The viral images of the minor’s injuries caught the attention of the Supreme Court, which issued a motion initiating a legal case.

Taking a serious notice the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar demanded the child be found and a full investigation held by next Wednesday.

Earlier, Supreme Court (SC) had sought complete investigation report over Tayyaba torture case in three days.

Furthermore, the court ordered the additional session judge’s wife to submit her reply till Wednesday.

DIG Police Islamabad had been directed to constitute a high level investigating committee and to present the minor maidservant and her real parents in next hearing.