PM Nawaz telephones Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to inquire about his health

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday (Today) telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and inquired about his health.

The premier also sent a bouquet to JUI-F chief over his successful operation of gallbladder at Ittefaq Hospital in Lahore.

On the other hand, Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif also arrived at the hospital to see Fazal-ur-Rehman.

The leaders prayed for the speedy recovery of JUI-F chairman and directed proper medical facilities for him.