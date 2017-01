Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has telephoned President Jamiat Ulema –e- Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to inquire about his health.

Sources said PM has sent a bouquet of flowers to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and prayed for his early recovery.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman has undergone a successful gall bladder surgery. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman also thanked the prime minister.