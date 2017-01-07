Panama Papers:  Don’t affect PML-N’s credibility, not our issue, says Kh Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has said the Panama Papers was not an issue of Pakistani people and it should not affect the political credibility of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PNL-N) government.

The issue should be resolved soon and the government would accept the Supreme Court’s decision in the case, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had no credibility and they were levelling allegations against the government for political point scoring.

These allegations were levelled by the opponents against the PML-N in 1980 and 1990 decades as well, he added.

He said PTI leaders talked about him that Khawaja Asif’s wicket will be down.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan told in the SC that levelling allegations against the government was a right of the opposition without responsibility to provide the evidences.

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan was collecting donation from people and is accountable to give an answer for it.

Replying to a question, he said the challenges of terrorism and extremism would take some time to completely eliminate from the country.

He said the operations like Karachi would be carried out in any part of the country if needed.

He said the government was focusing the National Action Plan (NAP) and it has achieved immense successes in this regard.