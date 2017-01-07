Panama Leaks: truth will prevail, says Hassan Nawaz

Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz has said that all accusations on Sharif family regarding Panama papers are wrong, and Sharif family will prevail.

Talking to a private TV channel after visiting Zubair Gull, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) United Kingdom (UK) president and Federal Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis, Hassan Nawaz said that Zubair Gull is a fighter of PML-N and also a part of our family, and his contribution to the party is unforgettable.

Earlier, some unidentified persons carried out an attack at the house of Zubair Gull on Thursday and critically wounded him. Zubair Gull was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz took to twitter, as well to elaborate how Sharif family has presented itself for accountability.

Maryam said that it takes courage to present three generations for accountability, and anybody who has done wrong things will not present him/ herself for that.

Maryam further said that no other political family in Pakistan has undertaken what her family has done by presenting themselves for the accountability and giving details of their assets and properties.